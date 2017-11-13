Vincent’s Italian restaurant robbed at gunpoint, police say

Vincent’s Italian restaurant on St. Charles Avenue was robbed at gunpoint late Sunday night after closing, New Orleans police said.

Around 11:55 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12, a man armed with a gun and wearing a face mask and gloves walked into the restaurant in the 7800 block of St. Charles Avenue, according to the NOPD report.

“He forced employees from the rear of the restaurant to the front,” the report states. “He told the two cashiers to put the money in the bag that the subject provided. The two cashiers complied and the subject fled the scene.”

The restaurant closes at 10 p.m. nightly, according to its website. Three men and two women — one 19-year-old, and the others were in their 30s and 40s — were still inside at the time of the robbery, the report states.

The robbery comes only hours after Vincent’s had been hailed at a winner in the pork category for its “Godfather” poboy to the Oak Street Po-Boy Festival earlier in the day, according to a post on the festival’s Facebook page:

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 658-6020 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.