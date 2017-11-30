Two injured in separate Central City shootings an hour apart, police say

Two men were both injured in separate shootings an hour apart Wednesday afternoon on Harmony and South Liberty streets in Central City, New Orleans police said.

Shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29, a man in his 20s was walking home from work in the 2300 block of Harmony Street when he was confronted by a stranger, according to the initial NOPD report. The stranger began firing at him, hitting him in the stomach, then left on Loyola Street toward Louisiana Avenue, the report states.

Almost exactly an hour later, gunfire rang out in the 1600 block of South Liberty Street, and witnesses saw a man running off toward Martin Luther King Boulevard, according to the report in that case. When police arrived, they found a man in his 30s lying face down with multiple gunshot wounds, and he was taken to the hospital for treatment, the report states.

That victim’s injuries included a gunshot wound to the head, said Beau Tidwell, NOPD spokesman.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.