Three teens arrested after Calhoun Street robbery; armed-robbery attempt reported at store on South Claiborne

Three teens were arrested Wednesday night after an armed robbery on Calhoun Street, and an armed-robbery attempt was reported at a store on South Claiborne a few hours later, New Orleans police said.

Around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22, two men — one in his 30s and one in his 20s — were in a vehicle in the 3200 block of Calhoun Street (about two blocks off South Claiborne) when assailants approached both the driver and passenger’s sides of the vehicle, according to the initial NOPD report. One of the assailants pulled a gun and they took both men’s wallets, then left, the report states.

Police later made three arrests in the case: Devonte Holmes and Alronello Mallery, both 17, and a boy whose name is not being released because his age classifies him as a juvenile, the report states. Both are charged with two counts of armed robbery and breaking into an inhabited dwelling, jail records show, while Holmes is also charged with theft of a motor vehicle and illegal possession of a stolen gun and Mallery is charged with an additional count of simple burglary.

In the second case, around 4 a.m. Thursday, two men entered the Discount Corner in the 4100 block of South Claiborne (near General Taylor Street), according to the initial NOPD report.

“One male pulled out a semi‑automatic handgun and attempted to rob the business,” the report states. “The employees resisted and the subjects fled the location.”

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information in either case is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.