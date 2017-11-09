This Week at The Broad: Returning favorites and new adventures

Sponsored by

One of the things we take pride in at The Broad is keeping a fresh supply of new movies rolling in each and every week. Some weeks, however, we are so thrilled with our offerings that it makes the best sense to keep on keeping on with our lineup as is. This Week at The Broad is all about enjoying the things in life we already have.





This Thursday we kick off one of the most fun and unusual annual events we host here. HUMP! is a film festival celebrating sexuality with a curated selection of homemade videos from around the world featuring people who might not be porn stars, but want to show everyone what they think is sexy. This special event was packed last year and for good reason: it’s an absolute blast. You can grab your tickets from their website HERE. It should go without saying, but this event is for our guests over 18 years old.

We are so happy with this week’s lineup that we are keeping them all around for another week. That’s right—THOR: RAGNAROK, THE KILLING OF A SACRED DEER, A BAD MOMS CHRISTMAS, and THE FLORIDA PROJECT are all staying put for your viewing pleasure. LOVING VINCENT, the indie sensation sweeping the nation, gets a limited extension next week with matinee screenings from Sunday through Wednesday. We know that plenty of big releases are on the horizon are we are getting hyped for them. In fact…

JUSTICE LEAGUE is coming to our theater next Thursday the 16th. Starring all your favorite DC superheroes like The Flash, Superman, Batman, and of course Wonder Woman this is the moment comic fans have been waiting years for. Our only question is where the heck are the Wonder Twins? Tickets go on sale later tonight for our Thursday sneak preview so prepare yourself for adventure!

Further on down the road we have another delightful film from our friends at A24. They’re the studio behind THE LOBSTER, MOONLIGHT, and next month’s big release THE DISASTER ARTIST. Well starting on the 17th we will be showing LADY BIRD, written and directly by the increasingly awesome actress Greta Gerwig. This female coming of age tale is told with incredible wit and wisdom and has a amazing cast to give life to Gerwig’s screenplay. We give it our strongest recommendation.

Have you heard? The Broad Kitchen is open! We are now offering a selection of snacks in our grab-and-go cooler all week long, with hot food available after 4 PM from Wednesday – Sunday. Grab a cheese plate, some deluxe nachos, a tasty salad, or one of our specialty strombolis. We will be refining and working on our menu as the weeks go on so be sure to grab a bite and give us your thoughts and suggestions. And yes, we now have hot dogs with chili and cheese.

SHOWTIMES

THOR: RAGNAROK

Friday & Saturday: 10:30 AM 1:15 PM 4:00 PM 6:45 PM 9:30 PM

Sunday: 10:30 AM 1:15 PM 4:00 PM 6:45 PM 9:25 PM

Monday – Wednesday: 1:15 PM 4:00 PM 6:45 PM 9:25 PM

Thursday: 10:30 AM 1:15 PM 4:00 PM 6:45 PM 9:25 PM

THE KILLING OF A SACRED DEER

Friday & Saturday: 11:15 AM 1:45 PM 4:15 PM 7:45 PM 10:15 PM

Sunday: 11:15 AM 1:45 PM 4:15 PM 7:00 PM 9:40 PM

Monday – Wednesday: 1:45 PM 4:15 PM 7:00 PM 9:40 PM

Thursday: 11:15 AM 1:45 PM 4:15 PM 7:40 PM 9:40 PM

A BAD MOMS CHRISTMAS

Friday & Saturday: 10:45 AM 1:00 PM 3:15 PM 5:30 PM

Sunday: 12:55 PM 3:10 PM 5:25 PM 7:40 PM 9:50 PM

Monday – Wednesday: 3:10 PM 5:20 PM 7:35 PM 9:50 PM

Thursday: 1:15 PM 3:20 PM 5:30 PM

THE FLORIDA PROJECT

Friday & Saturday: 11:30 AM 1:55 PM 4:20 PM 7:10 PM 9:40 PM

Sunday: 11:30 AM 2:00 PM 4:30 PM 7:10 PM 9:35 PM

Monday – Wednesday: 2:00 PM 4:30 PM 7:10 PM 9:35 PM

Thursday: 11:30 AM 2:00 PM 4:30 PM 7:10 PM 10:00 PM

LOVING VINCENT

Sunday: 10:45 AM

Monday – Wednesday: 1:05 PM

JUSTICE LEAGUE

Thursday (11/17): 7:00 PM 9:40 PM

TICKETS

Monday – Friday: $10 Adults, $8 Military, Seniors (62+), and Children (12 & Under) Saturday & Sunday: $8 Matinee (Any show starting before 5:30 PM), $10 Adults, $8 Military, Seniors (62+), and Children (12 & Under)

PARKING

The Broad Theater offers limited parking in our surface lot for cars, and bicycle racks for our friends who like to pedal. Sidewalk parking is available throughout the neighborhood including directly in front of the theater.

HAPPY HOUR

During weekdays, we offer happy hour specials till 6 p.m. Come enjoy $5 draft wines, draft beers, and well cocktails. You can also enjoy a pint of any beer and a small popcorn for only $10!

The Broad Theater

636 N. Broad Street

New Orleans, LA 70119

504-218-1008