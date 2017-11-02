This Week at The Broad: A Motherhood Nightmare Before Christmas

Sponsored by

THOR: RAGNAROK is the latest Marvel spectacular spectacular to grace our screens, and it comes from director Taika Waititi, who also directed one of our favorite films to have played here, Hunt For The Wilderpeople. This brightly-colored adventure really amps up the comedy, which hasn’t always been the case for the Thor franchise. We hope you get the chance to hop on this roller coaster, playing in our largest screen all next week.

THE KILLING OF A SACRED DEER is the latest film from Yorgos Lanthimos whose film THE LOBSTER played The Broad for about three months last year. (That’s not an exaggeration by the way.) This new movie brings back Colin Farrell and the same unique singular take on film making that can hardly be explained, it just must be seen. Take it from RogerEbert.com who called it “one of the most unforgettable films of the year.”

We know a lot of you are already counting down until you can unwrap those presents on XMas. For those of you doing the wrapping, we have A BAD MOMS CHRISTMAS. This sequel to last years comedy smash brings back the whole gang plus some new moms and a Christmas flair that is sure to at least make you jolly if at least not holly.

THE FLORIDA PROJECT stays in our lineup all next week while LOVING VINCENT plays until next Wednesday on a limited basis.

Have you heard? The Broad Kitchen is open! We are now offering a selection of snacks in our grab-and-go cooler all week long, with hot food available after 4 p.m. from Wednesday to Sunday. Grab a cheese plate, some deluxe nachos, a tasty salad, or one of our specialty strombolis. We will be refining and working on our menu as the weeks go on so be sure to grab a bite and give us your thoughts and suggestions. And yes, we now have hot dogs with chili and cheese.

SHOWTIMES

THE KILLING OF A SACRED DEER

Friday – Sunday: 11:30 AM 2:00 PM 4:30 PM 7:00 PM 9:40 PM

Monday – Wednesday: 2:00 PM 4:30 PM 7:00 PM 9:40 PM

Thursday: 11:15 AM 1:45 PM 4:15 PM 7:30 PM 10:00 PM

A BAD MOMS CHRISTMAS

Friday – Sunday: 10:15 AM 12:30 PM 2:50 PM 5:10 PM 7:30 PM 9:50 PM

Monday – Wednesday: 3:00 PM 5:15 PM 7:30 PM 9:50 PM

Thursday: 1:00 PM 3:10 PM 5:20 PM 9:20 PM

THE FLORIDA PROJECT

Friday – Sunday: 12:05 PM 2:30 PM 4:55 PM 7:20 PM 9:45 PM

Monday – Wednesday: 2:30 PM 4:55 PM 7:20 PM 9:45 PM

Thursday: 11:30 AM 1:55 PM 4:20 PM

LOVING VINCENT

Friday – Sunday: 10:00 AM

Monday – Wednesday: 1:00 PM

THOR: RAGNAROK

Friday – Sunday: 10:30 AM 1:15 PM 4:00 PM 6:45 PM 9:30 PM

Monday – Wednesday: 1:15 PM 4:00 PM 6:45 PM 9:30 PM

Thursday: 10:30 AM 1:15 PM 4:00 PM 6:45 PM 9:30 PM

Monday – Friday: $10 Adults, $8 Military, Seniors (62+), and Children (12 & Under) Saturday & Sunday: $8 Matinee (Any show starting before 5:30 PM), $10 Adults, $8 Military, Seniors (62+), and Children (12 & Under)

