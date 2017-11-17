Suspect in drug case escapes from police station on Magazine Street

A man being held on a gun charge in connection to a drug case in Hollygrove managed to escape from the New Orleans police station on Magazine Street earlier this week, and authorities are now seeking the public’s help to find him.

Joshua Womack, 22, was one of two people arrested Tuesday (Nov. 13) during a narcotics investigation in the 2700 block of Gen. Ogden Street, and investigators handcuffed them and took them back to the Second District station, according to a NOPD report. While there, Womack was able to escape, and he remains at large as of Friday morning, police said.

Womack is being charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, simple escape and theft, the report states.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 658-6020 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.