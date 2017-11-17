Suspect in drug case escapes from police station on Magazine Street

Nov 172017
Joshua Womack, 22, was one of two people arrested Tuesday (Nov. 13) during a narcotics investigation in the 2700 block of Gen. Ogden Street, and investigators handcuffed them and took them back to the Second District station, according to a NOPD report. While there, Womack was able to escape, and he remains at large as of Friday morning, police said.
Womack is being charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, simple escape and theft, the report states.
Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 658-6020 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.