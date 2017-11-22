Suspect arrested after carjacking on St. Charles Avenue, police say

A man who allegedly carjacked a driver Tuesday night on St. Charles Avenue was arrested shortly afterward, New Orleans police said.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was walking to his vehicle near St. Charles and Jackson avenues around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, when a stranger said something to him, according to the initial NOPD report. The victim ignored him and got into his vehicle, but the man then tapped on the passenger-side window and got into the vehicle with a silver handgun, the report states.

The gunman told the victim to drive him, but the victim refused, dropped his phone and his wallet and got out of the vehicle, the report states. The gunman then got into the driver’s seat and drove off in the vehicle, a white 2004 Dodge Caliber, the report states.

Police were able to track the victim’s cell phone to the 2800 block of Livaudais Street in the Irish Channel, the report states. There, they found the stolen vehicle and arrested 31-year-old Moses Simpson in connection on armed robbery charges, the report states.