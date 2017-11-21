Surveillance video images show suspect in Vincent’s restaurant robbery, police say

New Orleans police have released surveillance video images from the robbery of Vincent’s restaurant in hopes that the public can help identify him.

The robbery took place around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12, after the restaurant in the 7800 block of St. Charles Avenue had closed for the evening, police have said.

The suspect is described as a 6-foot-tall black man with a dark skin tone and heavy build, wearing a dark hat and face cover, a light-colored shirt, dark pants and gloves, the report states.

Anyone who can help identify him is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 658-6020 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.