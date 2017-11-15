Sponsored: Local luminaries dance-off to benefit arts education
Inspired by ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, the 8th Annual Young Audiences Dancing for the Arts gala will feature local community leaders competing on the dance floor with professional dancers for the coveted People’s Choice Award. The gala will be held at The Civic Theatre on Friday, December 1 from 7 to 11 p.m. starting with a red carpet reception and cocktail hour. Festivities include a silent auction, an open bar, fine fare, and entertainment.
The best part? All proceeds from the gala will support the Young Audiences afterschool and summer arts education programs.
Star Dancers include: Punkin Habet, real estate agent; Sandra Herman, philanthropist and community organizer; Carl Mack, owner of entertainment company Carl Mack Presents; Dr. Jane Cagan Miller, retired obstetrician/gynecologist; Ben Sherman, co-owner of Midway Pizza and Kingpin Bar; and dance instructor Tai Teamer with brother Rodrick Teamer, Jr. This year’s event is co-chaired bycommunity activists Stella Del Bianco and Florence Smith with Anita Demps and Allison Kupperman as Silent Auction Co-Chairs.
TV personality Camille Whitworth returns as Mistress of Ceremony along with a panel of celebrity judges that includes: Dennis Lomonaco, CEO of Story Block Media, Executive Director of What You Give Will; Kenny Lopez, WGNO-TV Reporter; Tamika Jett, dancer, choreographer, and cast member of Big Freedia: Queen of Bounce; and Beverly Matheney, event founder.
Event sponsors include Delta Airlines, Whitney Bank, Sizeler Thompson and Brown Architects, Louisiana Lottery, Capital One, Schiro-Del Bianco Enterprises, Kim Glazer Goldberg/Jerome S. Glazer Foundation, Kingpin Bar, and Entergy.
For more information or for corporate sponsorship opportunities please contact Special Events & Communications Coordinator Amanda Morlas at amanda@ya4la.org or (504) 304-5197.
