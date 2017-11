Come and visit Andrew H. Wilson Charter School at its Open House on Wednesday, November 29 (tonight!). Andrew Wilson is operated by InspireNOLA Charter Schools, the top-rated charter management organization in New Orleans!

InspireNOLA also operates “A” graded Alice Harte and Edna Karr! There will be food, music, games and much more! Come and tour the beautiful campus and see the exciting things happening in Wilson’s classrooms! Spread the word and invite a friend!