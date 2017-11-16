Prospect.4 showcases both local and ‘global south’ artists

PROSPECT.4: THE LOTUS IN SPITE OF THE SWAMP
NOVEMBER 18, 2017 – FEBRUARY 25, 2018
Prospect New Orleans is a citywide triennial of contemporary art now in its fourth iteration. This year’s installment, entitled “Prospect.4: The Lotus in Spite of the Swamp”, will feature 73 local, national, and international artists presenting their work across 17 venues, as well as exhibitions and events at numerous satellite locations.
Emphasizing collaborative partnerships, Prospect presents the work of diverse local, national, and international artists in unique and culturally exceptional venues, creating an optimistic cartography through the education and engagement of residents and visitors.
Prospect.4 (or P.4) will open to the public on Saturday, November 18 and run through February 25, 2018, aligning with the Tricentennial celebration for the City of New Orleans. P.4 will host Preview Days on Thursday and Friday, November 16-17 with the Opening Gala scheduled for Friday evening, November 17.
According to P.4 organizers, this iteration will continue the Prospect tradition of showcasing the work of artists from around the globe. Taking into consideration the 300th anniversary of the city’s founding and its strategic location on the Gulf of Mexico, P.4 will direct its focus southward, placing greater emphasis on art and artists that engage the Global South, specifically from North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Africa, and the European powers that colonized this region.
P.S. Satellite Locations in Uptown
Public Installation
5113 Magazine St.
Open 24/7
Window Shopping: Artemis Antippas
Carroll Gallery
Woldenberg Art Center, Newcomb Art Department, Tulane University
Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Tulane Contemporary.4: Nov. 16 – Feb. 9
TEN Gallery
4432 Magazine St.
Tuesday – Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Fertile: Ten Gallery Group Exhibition – Nov. 4 – Dec. 1
Gulf Currents: Box 13 (Houston) Guest Artists Exhibition: Dec. 2 – Jan. 31
Humid: Feb. 3 – Feb. 28
YAYA
3322 LaSalle St.
Monday – Friday, 10am – 5pm
Orenda: An Exhibition of YAYA Alumni Artistry: Level Art Collective, Jourdan Barnes, Gerard Caliste
Mural/Outdoor Space
2200 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd.
One More Time: Commemorative Mural Honoring Big Chief Bo Dollis, Sr. of the Wild Magnolias
Cole Pratt Gallery
3800 Magazine St.
Tuesday – Saturday, 10 a.m.
Inventory of the Possible: Evert Witte – Oct. 31 – Nov. 25
Recent Work: Richard A. Johnson – Nov. 28 – Dec. 30
Topographical Narratives: Mac Ball – Jan. 2 – Feb. 2
Thomas Mann
500 Napoleon Avenue
Xavier University Art Gallery
1 Drexel Dr. Administration Building
Najma Nuriddin
1315 S. Jefferson Davis Pkwy. #116
Najma Nuriddin
New Orleans Photo Alliance
1111 Saint Mary St.
HiVolt Coffee
1829 Sophie Wright Pl.
Shores of Perception
Courtyard Brewery
1020 Erato St.
Monday – Wednesday, 4 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. and Tuesday – Sunday, 11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.
Catalyst Collective
Dryades Public Market, 2nd Floor
1307 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd.
Lavi Dous: The Haitian Cultural Legacy Collection
CANO Creative Spaces at Myrtle Banks Building
1307 Oretha Castle HaleyBlvd.
The Divide: Kim Rice
Kevin Gillentine Gallery
3917 Magazine St.
Open Daily, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Kevin Gillentine
Pelican Bomb Gallery X
1612 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd.
Wednesday – Sunday, 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Queer Tropics: Ash Arder, Kerry Downey, Madeline Gallucci, Victoria Martinez, Joiri Minaya, Carlos Motta, Pacifico Silano, and Adrienne Elise Tarver
Potence Collective
5700 Magazine st. New Orleans 70115
