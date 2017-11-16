Prospect.4 showcases both local and ‘global south’ artists

PROSPECT.4: THE LOTUS IN SPITE OF THE SWAMP

NOVEMBER 18, 2017 – FEBRUARY 25, 2018

Prospect New Orleans is a citywide triennial of contemporary art now in its fourth iteration. This year’s installment, entitled “Prospect.4: The Lotus in Spite of the Swamp”, will feature 73 local, national, and international artists presenting their work across 17 venues, as well as exhibitions and events at numerous satellite locations.

Emphasizing collaborative partnerships, Prospect presents the work of diverse local, national, and international artists in unique and culturally exceptional venues, creating an optimistic cartography through the education and engagement of residents and visitors.

Prospect.4 (or P.4) will open to the public on Saturday, November 18 and run through February 25, 2018, aligning with the Tricentennial celebration for the City of New Orleans. P.4 will host Preview Days on Thursday and Friday, November 16-17 with the Opening Gala scheduled for Friday evening, November 17.

According to P.4 organizers, this iteration will continue the Prospect tradition of showcasing the work of artists from around the globe. Taking into consideration the 300th anniversary of the city’s founding and its strategic location on the Gulf of Mexico, P.4 will direct its focus southward, placing greater emphasis on art and artists that engage the Global South, specifically from North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Africa, and the European powers that colonized this region.

The YAYA Arts Center will host an opening reception for Orenda, an exhibition of YAYA Alumni Artwork as part of the P.S. Satellite Program. The reception will be on Saturday, November 18 from 6 to 9 p.m. the center, located at the corner of LaSalle St. and Louisiana Ave. The opening reception will feature live painting by Gerard Caliste and a performance by Quinton Hakeem. The YAYA Arts Center and Orenda exhibition will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday , 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays from November 16, 2017 to February 25, 2018.

P.S. Satellite Locations in Uptown

Public Installation

5113 Magazine St.

Open 24/7

Window Shopping: Artemis Antippas

Carroll Gallery

Woldenberg Art Center, Newcomb Art Department, Tulane University

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Tulane Contemporary.4: Nov. 16 – Feb. 9

TEN Gallery

4432 Magazine St.

Tuesday – Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fertile: Ten Gallery Group Exhibition – Nov. 4 – Dec. 1

Gulf Currents: Box 13 (Houston) Guest Artists Exhibition: Dec. 2 – Jan. 31

Humid: Feb. 3 – Feb. 28

YAYA

3322 LaSalle St.

Monday – Friday, 10am – 5pm

Orenda: An Exhibition of YAYA Alumni Artistry: Level Art Collective, Jourdan Barnes, Gerard Caliste

Mural/Outdoor Space

2200 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd.

One More Time: Commemorative Mural Honoring Big Chief Bo Dollis, Sr. of the Wild Magnolias

Cole Pratt Gallery

3800 Magazine St.

Tuesday – Saturday, 10 a.m.

Inventory of the Possible: Evert Witte – Oct. 31 – Nov. 25

Recent Work: Richard A. Johnson – Nov. 28 – Dec. 30

Topographical Narratives: Mac Ball – Jan. 2 – Feb. 2

Thomas Mann

500 Napoleon Avenue

Xavier University Art Gallery

1 Drexel Dr. Administration Building

Najma Nuriddin

1315 S. Jefferson Davis Pkwy. #116

New Orleans Photo Alliance

1111 Saint Mary St.

HiVolt Coffee

1829 Sophie Wright Pl.

Shores of Perception

Courtyard Brewery

1020 Erato St.

Monday – Wednesday, 4 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. and Tuesday – Sunday, 11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Catalyst Collective

Dryades Public Market, 2nd Floor

1307 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd.

Lavi Dous: The Haitian Cultural Legacy Collection

CANO Creative Spaces at Myrtle Banks Building

1307 Oretha Castle HaleyBlvd.

The Divide: Kim Rice

Kevin Gillentine Gallery

3917 Magazine St.

Open Daily, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Kevin Gillentine

Pelican Bomb Gallery X

1612 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd.

Wednesday – Sunday, 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Queer Tropics: Ash Arder, Kerry Downey, Madeline Gallucci, Victoria Martinez, Joiri Minaya, Carlos Motta, Pacifico Silano, and Adrienne Elise Tarver

Potence Collective

5700 Magazine st. New Orleans 70115

For more about Prospect.4 and Prospect New Orleans, visit their website here.