Police release footage, images in Uptown property crimes

New Orleans police have released security video footage and still images in a slew of recent property crimes around the Uptown area.

One incident was the burglary of two vehicles in the 2900 block of Baronne Street around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, according to the NOPD reports. It can be seen on video footage below.

Also on Nov. 4, a man used a brick to break into the Artist and Craftsman Supply International building in the 1000 block of O.C. Haley Boulevard, according to the report in that case. He took several art items and left on foot, the report states, and video of that incident can be seen below.

On Oct. 27, a man walked into a business in the 1800 block of Rousseau Street, took a cell phone and then left without paying for it, according to the report in that case.

Around noon on Oct. 25, a purse was taken from a victim sitting at an outside table in the 2500 block of Magazine Street. Detectives identified Jenerro Duncan, 22, as the suspect, and he is wanted on a charge of felony theft.

Around 6 p.m. Sept. 18, a resident locked his bicycle in the 2800 block of St. Charles Avenue and returned a few days later to find its wheels and parts missing. Surveillance video below shows a suspect removing the parts from the bicycle, police say.

Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.