One home left uninhabitable, neighboring homes damaged in Camp Street fire

A single-story home on Camp Street was heavily damaged and left uninhabitable in a fire Sunday evening that partially damaged both the home and the apartment building on either side of it, New Orleans firefighters said.

The fire at 4733 Camp Street (near Bordeaux Street) was first reported at 6:50 p.m., and firefighters arrived 5 minutes later to find the single-story brick home “heavily involved with fire,” according to the NOFD report on the blaze. Flames had already spread to both of the neighboring homes as well, so more backup was called, bringing the total number of firefighters and support staff to 51 on 18 vehicles, the report states.

“Firefighters enacted defensive fire operations tactics by protecting both exposure buildings from taking any additional damage, and stopping any further spread of the fire,” the report states. “With the additional manpower on scene firefighters were able to aggressively attack the original fire building.”

One resident was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, the report states, but no other injuries were reported.

The house where the fire started was the most heavily damaged and left uninhabitable, the report states. A two-story wooden camel-back home to its left at 4737 Camp had “some exterior fire damage and water damage as a result of normal firefighting operations,” and the two-story duplex to the right at 4729 Camp had “a significant amount fire and smoke damage,” the report states.

“Firefighters did an outstanding job of stopping this fire from progressing any further than it did, and protecting a number of surrounding homes that were in very close proximity to the fire,” the report states.

The blaze was brought under control by 8 p.m., the report states. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.