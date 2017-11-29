NOPD Second District begins annual holiday toy drive

The Uptown-based officers of the New Orleans Police Department Second District have begun their annual toy drive to provide holiday gifts for neighborhood children, and are hoping residents will contribute to the effort.
Every year, the officers contribute gifts on their own and collect them from the community, then distribute them to children of the district, often at one of the local public schools.
Anyone who would like to contribute is asked to bring unwrapped, new toys to the Second District station at 4317 Magazine Street between now and Dec. 15.
For more information, see the news release below:
If you care to share a little holiday spirit the NOPD Second District has the answer for you.
The Seventh Annual Adopt An Angel Holiday Gift Drive benefiting the District’s underprivileged children is now underway.
The toy drive is a way to support the community at a special time of year when children look forward to seeing officers bearing gifts.
The Second District is asking the public for support in making a child’s holiday season special.
Beginning November 28, 2017, the Second District is asking for toy donations benefiting children between the ages of four and eight years of age who would otherwise have little to no toys or gifts at Christmas.
Anyone interested in donating to the toy drive can drop off unwrapped unopened gift(s) from Tuesday, November 28, through Friday, December 15.
Toys can be brought to the Second District station at 4317 Magazine Street.
If necessary, the Second District can assist by picking up unwrapped – unopened gift(s). Please contact Ms. Tierre Hazlewood at (504) 658-6439 or Officer Edgar Staehle at (504) 658-6029.
Pickup information can also be obtained by emailing nopd2nddistrict@nola.gov.