NOPD Second District begins annual holiday toy drive

The Uptown-based officers of the New Orleans Police Department Second District have begun their annual toy drive to provide holiday gifts for neighborhood children, and are hoping residents will contribute to the effort.

Every year, the officers contribute gifts on their own and collect them from the community, then distribute them to children of the district, often at one of the local public schools.

Anyone who would like to contribute is asked to bring unwrapped, new toys to the Second District station at 4317 Magazine Street between now and Dec. 15.

For more information, see the news release below: