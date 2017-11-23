Man’s “partially bound” body discovered on Robert Street, police say

A man’s “partially bound” body was found in an alley behind a Robert Street home Wednesday afternoon, and New Orleans police are investigating his death as a homicide, authorities said.

The discovery was first reported around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22, as a medical call in the 500 block of Robert Street, just off Tchoupitoulas, according to the NOPD report on the case. The partially bound man was pronounced dead at the scene in what investigators initially deemed an unclassified death, but after investigating further, detectives determined it was a homicide, the report states.

The man’s name has yet to be released, and the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Homicide Division at 504-658-5300 to speak to Detective Joseph Jefferson, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.