Man wounded in shooting on Louisiana Avenue Parkway

A man was wounded in a shooting Wednesday night on Louisiana Avenue Parkway, New Orleans police said.

The shooting was reported around 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8, in the 3900 block of Louisiana Avenue Parkway (near South Dorgenois), according to the initial NOPD report. The victim, a man in his late 20s, was shot multiple times and taken to the hospital for treatment via ambulance, the report states.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 658-6020 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.