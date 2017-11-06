Man shot on Apricot Street; Shell gas station on South Claiborne robbed at gunpoint, police say

A man was wounded in a shooting Saturday on Apricot Street, and the Shell gas station on South Claiborne Avenue was robbed at gunpoint early Sunday morning, New Orleans police said in weekend crime reports.

Shortly after noon on Saturday, Nov. 4, a man in his 20s was shot in the 8800 block of Apricot Street, according to the initial NOPD report. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and listed in stable condition.

Around 1 a.m. Sunday, two men — one of whom was armed — entered the Shell gas station in the 2100 block of South Claiborne and demanded money, the report in that case states. The cashier gave it to them, and they left, the report states.

Further details were not immediately available in either case. Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.