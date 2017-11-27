Man injured in Washington Avenue shooting, police say

A man was injured Sunday afternoon when gunfire broke out on Washington Avenue in Central City, New Orleans police said.

The victim, a 20-year-old man, was sitting in his vehicle at Washington and Magnolia around 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 26, when he heard the gunfire, according to the initial NOPD report. He realized he had been shot, and took himself to the hospital for treatment, the report states.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.