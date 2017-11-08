Man arrested after home, auto break-ins on Cadiz and Tchoupitoulas

A man who allegedly broke into a woman’s Tchoupitoulas Street home while she was sleeping early Monday, then took a pair of boots from a vehicle on Cadiz Street was arrested the same day, New Orleans police said.

The first incident took place around 5:40 a.m. in the 4900 block of Tchoupitoulas Street, when a woman woke up to find a stranger inside her home, according to the report in that case. She ordered him to get out, and he did so, so she called police, the report states.

NOPD Second District Officer Steven Lewis was looking for the suspect in the area when a resident flagged him down in the 500 block of Cadiz Street and said she had just seen a man inside her vehicle, the report states. As police continued to search, Lt. Kendrick Allen found the suspect, 19-year-old Michael McCormack, near the intersection of Napoleon Avenue and Annunciation Street, the report states.

“McCormack was found in possession of the victim’s keys to her residence and vehicle from the 4900 block of Tchoupitoulas Street,” the report states. “McCormack was also wearing the victim’s UG boots that were taken from the vehicle in the 500 block of Cadiz Street.”

McCormack was arrested on the burglary charges and booked in the Orleans Parish jail.