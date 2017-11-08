Liberty Street mural depicts Trump’s controversial advice on where to grab women

In 2016, then-Presidential candidate Donald Trump shocked at least part of the nation when audio of his crass comments about women became public.

Now, those same words are emblazoned in a mural spanning a wall on South Liberty Street, with the most offensive words replaced by cartoonish pictographs.

The mural excerpts lines by Trump that were recorded prior to the taping of a 2005 segment for an entertainment program. Four pictographs in the mural fill

in key blanks in his comments — a dog, a pair of bare female breasts, a star and a pink cat-eared hat made popular in protests around Trump after the comments.

The building with the mural is owned by developer Neal Morris, who thanked the artist in a social media post on Monday.

“Huge thanks to Cashy D for creating this dope mural on the wall at our warehouse,” Morris wrote on Instagram. “Keep ‘em coming dude.”

Morris said in a telephone interview Wednesday that he has invited other artists to paint on his properties around the city, and that the subject of the South Liberty piece was Cashy’s idea.

“I approved of the concept. I thought it was a great idea,” Morris said. “I think what the President said is horrendous and awful. It’s shameful, and anything that helps an artist resist, I am in favor of.”

Since the mural went up over the weekend, Morris said he has heard people on the street talk about what it stands for. Those are the kinds of conversations he hoped to provoke, he said.

“There’s nothing about the art that’s intended to satisfy the prurient interest,” Morris said, noting that the images standing in for offensive words are highly unrealistic. “What’s offensive is that this is what the President of the United States thinks about actual women.”

The mural drew little attention in the neighborhood late Wednesday afternoon. As children walked home from school past the message, two women stood watching them from the corner of Amelia Street and said they didn’t have a problem with it.

“It’s not my house,” one woman said. “They can do whatever they want with it.”

Murals are typically regulated by the Historic District Landmarks Commission and the City Council. It was unclear late Wednesday whether image depicting the President’s words had passed such review.