Inaugural “Weird Homes Tour” visits Uptown’s architectural curiosities

A life-size dollhouse, a “casket home” and houses made from shipping containers are all included as Uptown stops in the “Weird Homes Tour” coming to New Orleans this weekend.

The self-driving tour takes place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11. Tickets are $25 for the tour (but free for children 13 and under) and $45 to attend the tour and VIP party afterward, with 10 percent of ticket sales going to HousingNOLA.

For more information, see weirdhomestour.com or the full announcement below: