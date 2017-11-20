French Truck coffee in Lower Garden District robbed at gunpoint; women carjacked on Milan Street

The French Truck Coffee shop on Magazine Street in the Lower Garden District was robbed at gunpoint Friday night, and two women were robbed of their car early Monday morning on Milan Street, New Orleans police said.

The French Truck robbery took place around 6:40 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, at the shop in the 1200 block of Magazine Street, according to the initial NOPD report. Two victims — a man and a woman both in their 20s — were inside at the time, when two men and a woman “forced their way inside of the business,” the report states.

“One subject pulled out a black handgun and demanded the money from the safe, register and the victims,” the report states. “The victims complied and the subject fled out the side door.”

The carjacking took place around 12:30 a.m. Monday in the 2600 block of Milan Street, the report states. Two women both in their 30s were in their vehicle when a stranger approached, the report states.

“He pulled the driver’s door open and ordered the victims out,” the report states. “Victim #1 handed the subject the keys and the subject fled with the vehicle.”

Further details were not immediately available in either case. Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.