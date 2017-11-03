Fidelity bank robbed on South Carrollton, police say

The Fidelity bank branch on South Carrollton Avenue was robbed Thursday morning, New Orleans police said.

Shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, a black man in his 30s wearing a Navy blue suit jacket walked into the bank branch in the 1200 block of South Carrollton (near Oak Street) and gave the teller a note that read, “This is a robbery, give me the money. Don’t test me,” according to the initial NOPD report. She did as he instructed and he left on foot through the front door in a lakebound direction on South Carrollton, the report states.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 658-6020 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.