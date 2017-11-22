Drew Brees and Saints teammates give away Thanksgiving meals in Central City

New Orleans Saints’ quarterback Drew Brees hands a bag to Christopher Kirk to carry for Barbara Braxton, left, at the Saints’ Thanksgiving meal giveaway at the Dryades YMCA on Tuesday, November 21. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
On Tuesday, November 21, 12 members of the New Orleans Saints arrived at the Dryades YMCA in Central City to hand out Thanksgiving to dinner to people in need. The players participating included Drew Brees, rookie tackle Ryan Ramcyzk and second year players safety Von Bell and wide receiver Michael Thomas.
“Who dat!” was a common refrain throughout the afternoon, and other various forms of praise for their stellar performance so far this season.
Bagged meals lined up.
New Orleans Saints' wide receiver Michael Thomas laughs with fans.
New Orleans Saints' safety Von Bell, left, dances with Patsty Cordier, right.
Tony Bridges takes a photo with New Orleans Saints' defensive back Justin Hardee.
Debra Dabney takes a photo with New Orleans Saints' wide receiver Willie Snead.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees signs an autograph for Rosina Kieth.
Jay H. Banks, former director of the Dryades YMCA, speaks with New Orleans Saints' quarterback Drew Brees.
Participants scramble to snap a photograph of the Saints players as they arrive.