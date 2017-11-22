Drew Brees and Saints teammates give away Thanksgiving meals in Central City

On Tuesday, November 21, 12 members of the New Orleans Saints arrived at the Dryades YMCA in Central City to hand out Thanksgiving to dinner to people in need. The players participating included Drew Brees, rookie tackle Ryan Ramcyzk and second year players safety Von Bell and wide receiver Michael Thomas.

“Who dat!” was a common refrain throughout the afternoon, and other various forms of praise for their stellar performance so far this season.