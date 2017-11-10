City announces bike share station locations, Uptown gets ten in first phase

The City of New Orleans has released the final 70 bike share station locations for Phase 1 of its upcoming bike share system, and Uptown gets ten stations across the Lower Garden District and Central City areas.

Station locations were chosen as results of community workshops and online polling done by the City, according to reports. The bike share system, entitled “Blue Bikes”, is a partnership between the City of New Orleans, Social Bicycles, Inc. and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana, which is the system’s title sponsor.

Here are the bike sharing locations for Uptown are included in Phase 1:

O.C. Haley & St. Andrew, 1824 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., 14 bikes

O.C. Haley & MLK, 1901 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 25 bikes

St. Charles & Jackson, 1530 Jackson Ave., 25 bikes

St. Charles & Felicity 1598 Felicity St., 20 bikes

St. Charles & Erato, 1601 Erato St., 14 bikes

Coliseum Square, 1300 Melpomene St., 14 bikes

Magazine & Jackson, 1029 Jackson Ave., 14 bikes

Magazine & Richard, 1101 Richard St., 14 bikes

Annunciation Square, 1501 Annunciation Street, 14 bikes

River Garden – Walmart, 520 Saint Andrew St., 14 bikes

According to the City, bikes will be available starting in early December and will roll out in waves over 4 to 6 weeks. For an interactive map of all locations so far, click here. For more about the program, visit the City’s website at nola.gov/bike-share.