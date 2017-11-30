Central City home burns in morning fire

An unoccupied home under renovation on Jackson Avenue in Central City caught fire early Thursday morning, but firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control and no one was harmed, New Orleans fire authorities said.

The fire was first reported at 7:44 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 30, at a single-story home at 2415-18 Jackson Avenue (near South Robertson Street), and firefighters arrived four minutes later “to find heavy black smoke and fire coming from the roof line of a single story, wood-framed shotgun double home that appeared to be under renovation,” according to the NOFD report.

One group of firefighters searched both sides of the home for any possible trapped residents, and another crew began protecting the neighboring homes from the flames, the report states. The building was determined to be unoccupied, and while the cause of the blaze remains under investigation, it is believed to have started near the center of the home, the report states.

The fire was brought under control by 8:30 a.m., the report states.