BUKU 2018 Lineup: MGMT, Bassnectar, SZA and more

Nov 072017
 

The crowd dances in the Float Den stage on Saturday, March 11, 2017. Saturday concluded the 2017 Buku Music and Art Project. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)

(via thebukuproject.com)

The 2018 BUKU Music + Art Project released the first of three lineup announcements this morning (Nov. 7). Headliners and notable acts include Bassnectar, MGMT, SZA, Alison Wonderlan, Smino, and more.

The 2018 festival is scheduled for March 9-10 at Mardi Gras World, 1400 Port of New Orleans Place.

Other performers include Isaiah Rashad, Borgore, Sylvan Esso, Flatbush Zombies, Mura Masa, Bishop Briggs, Hippie Sabotage, Honey Dijon, Soulection, CloZee, and Jade Cicada.

New Orleans talent includes Zack Villere and Bouffant Bouffant. Tickets are now on sale at thebukuproject.com.

Caddywhompus performs on the Power Plant stage at the 2017 Buku Art and Music Project. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)