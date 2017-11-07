BUKU 2018 Lineup: MGMT, Bassnectar, SZA and more

The 2018 BUKU Music + Art Project released the first of three lineup announcements this morning (Nov. 7). Headliners and notable acts include Bassnectar, MGMT, SZA, Alison Wonderlan, Smino, and more.

The 2018 festival is scheduled for March 9-10 at Mardi Gras World, 1400 Port of New Orleans Place.

Other performers include Isaiah Rashad, Borgore, Sylvan Esso, Flatbush Zombies, Mura Masa, Bishop Briggs, Hippie Sabotage, Honey Dijon, Soulection, CloZee, and Jade Cicada.

New Orleans talent includes Zack Villere and Bouffant Bouffant. Tickets are now on sale at thebukuproject.com.