Atlanta Tex-Mex restaurant Superica eyes Smashburger spot on Magazine Street

An upscale Tex-Mex restaurant with two locations in Atlanta is planning on adding a new location on Magazine Street in the space currently occupied by Smashburger, and developers plan to introduce the concept to neighbors next week.

The ‘Superica’ restaurant by Atlanta restaurateur Ford Fry—a nominee multiple years for the James Beard Award—will be located at 3300 Magazine, and a meeting about it will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15, at the Ignatius restaurant and coffeehouse at 3121 Magazine.

For details, see the Neighborhood Participation Plan letter sent to Irish Channel residents below: