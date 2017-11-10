Atlanta Tex-Mex restaurant Superica eyes Smashburger spot on Magazine Street

An upscale Tex-Mex restaurant with two locations in Atlanta is planning on adding a new location on Magazine Street in the space currently occupied by Smashburger, and developers plan to introduce the concept to neighbors next week.
The ‘Superica’ restaurant by Atlanta restaurateur Ford Fry—a nominee multiple years for the James Beard Award—will be located at 3300 Magazine, and a meeting about it will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15, at the Ignatius restaurant and coffeehouse at 3121 Magazine.
For details, see the Neighborhood Participation Plan letter sent to Irish Channel residents below:
We are sending this letter to invite you to a neighborhood meeting concerning a new proposed restaurant at Magazine and Toledano at 3300 Magazine Street. This concept is being proposed by Ford Fry Restaurants- a company based in Atlanta, specializing in localized, boutique restaurant concepts in the south. This particular restaurant concept is called ‘Superica’, featuring Austin-style TexMex fare in a comfortable and casual atmosphere.
Ford Fry Restaurants makes a genuine attempt at becoming part of the local community, incorporating neighborhood creativity into its creation of the space. You can learn more here: http://www.superica.com/buckhead/#menus. At this meeting, we hope to both present this concept and receive your feedback as a neighbor.
LAND USE APPLICATION: This is an application for a CONDITIONAL USE. All restaurants on Magazine Street are conditional uses pursuant to the Magazine Street Use Restriction Overlay, in Section 18.20 of the Comprehensive Zoning Ordinance and found here: https://czo.nola.gov/article-18/#18-20.
Additionally, a conditional use is required in this HU-B1 Historic Urban Neighborhood Business District for any use between 5,000 and 10,000 square feet, as described in Section 12.2.B.1: http://czo.nola.gov/Article-12#12-2-B-1. The present proposal is approximately 7,000 square feet. The current floor plan includes the space used as an existing restaurant and expands into the adjacent and connected building. No variances are requested or required at this time by the present design.
Construction for this project would only involve interior renovation, would begin late next year, and would last approximately 3 months.
This meeting will be held:
Wednesday, November 15th, 2017
6:00 p.m.
Ignatius’ Rue de la Course Coffeehouse
3121 Magazine Street
This letter is being delivered through U.S. Mail. At the meeting, we will provide a sign-in sheet to obtain email addresses so that we can keep you updated as the project moves forward.
We hope to see you at the meeting. If you are unable to attend, please feel free to reach us by phone or email at any time.