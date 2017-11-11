Armed robberies reported on St. Charles Avenue, Prytania and Jena streets, police say

Three separate armed robberies are under investigation since Thursday evening on St. Charles Avenue, Prytania Street, and on Jena Street, New Orleans police said.

The first robbery, a carjacking, was shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, in the 2400 block of St. Charles Avenue, according to the initial NOPD report. A man in his 50s was sitting in his vehicle when a man with a gun opened the passenger door, pointed a gun at him, and ordered him out of the vehicle, the report states.

The gunman then fled in the vehicle, a gold 2016 Buck Enclave with LA Educator’s license plate “1775,” the report states.

Shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday, a man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s were near Washington Avenue and Prytania when a man with a gun confronted them, the report in that case states.

“The male demanded the victims’ property and for them to run,” the report states. “The victims complied and the male fled the location.”

Shortly after 6 p.m. Friday, a man and a woman both in their 30s were walking in the 1000 block of Jena Street when someone accosted them from behind, according to the report in that case.

“The subject pointed a handgun at the victims and demanded their belongings,” the report states. “The male victim gave his wallet and the female victim gave her wallet and cell phone.”

The gunman then left on Jena Street, the report states.

Further details were not immediately available in any of the above cases. Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.