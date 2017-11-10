Advertiser’s Message from Seth Bloom

Dear District B Voters,

Let me be clear: My first priority will always be to protect neighborhoods. The proliferation of short-term rentals has decimated some neighborhoods, artificially inflating the long-term rental market and driving out locals from our community. What they have become is a far-cry from what the Council originally intended—allowing homeowners to supplement their income.

As your councilmember, I will overhaul the enforcement process creating a division devoted to short-term rental regulations enforcement. I will prevent entire apartment complexes from becoming mini-hotels and hold all short-term rental sites accountable. I pledge that I will shut down bad actors who flout the rules.

Others may tell you what you want to hear, but I am telling you what I will do.

Sincerely,

Seth Bloom