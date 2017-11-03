Advertiser: InspireNOLA Charter Schools 2017 Inspire to Empower Gala and Awards Ceremony this weekend

The Inspire to Empower Gala promises to be an incredible and inspiring evening for all who attend! Guests will enjoy an array of hors d’oeuvres, desserts, and libations in the gorgeous Alice M. Harte courtyard and atrium while listening to live entertainment and bidding in a silent auction.



InspireNOLA will also be honoring six outstanding individuals who have made significant contributions to the community by empowering groups or individuals within New Orleans. This year’s honorees are: Troy Carter, State Senator, District 7 of Louisiana; Jaimmè Collins, Partner, Adams and Reese; Nakisha Ervin-Knott, Judge, Division D, Civil District Court; Lourdes Moran, Former Board Member, Orleans Parish School Board; Melissa Sawyer, Co-Founder/Executive Director, Youth Empowerment Project; and Jonathan Wilson, President, 100 Black Men.

We hope that you will join us and support us for this inspiring event! For tickets, visit bitly.com/ InspireToEmpower!