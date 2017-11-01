Advertiser Bulletin: Seth Bloom receives the endorsement of three primary opponents 

Three primary opponents, Eugene Ben-Oluwole, Catherine Love, and Andre Strumer, have endorsed Seth Bloom for New Orleans City Council District B.

“I have gotten to know and respect Eugene, Catherine, and Andre. They are all deeply committed to improving our city and having earned their trust and support means a lot to me.” said Seth Bloom. “We all want the same things: Safe Neighborhoods, Drivable Streets and Working Drainage. I look forward to working with them on these critical issues facing our city. We all recognize the need for an independent voice representing the citizens of District B, not a political machine.”

Seth Bloom, 40, is an experienced criminal lawyer who practices in New Orleans. He served on the Orleans Parish School Board representing District 5 for two terms, two years of which he served as School Board President. There he played a major role in revitalizing Orleans Parish schools and helped to bring stability, accountability and much needed infrastructure improvements to benefit all students in our school system.

As an active civic leader, Bloom has volunteered with the Pro Bono Project and chaired the organization’s 2016 fundraiser. He was also a member of Governor John Bel Edwards’ K-12 Education Transition Team, the NOCCA Board and is currently leading an effort to support Travis Hill School, which serves and educates incarcerated youth. Seth Bloom has received endorsements by groups and organizations from across the political spectrum, including the Alliance for Good Government.

Seth Bloom is in the runoff for New Orleans City Council District B on Saturday, November 18. Early voting runs from Friday, November 3 to Saturday, November 11. District B stretches from Canal Street along the Mississippi River to Jefferson Avenue and includes Central City, the Garden District, the Lower Garden District, Broadmoor, and parts of Uptown, Mid-City and the Central Business District.

For more information on Seth Bloom visit: www.electbloom.com.

[This advertiser’s message is paid political advertising by The Seth Bloom Campaign Fund. UptownMessenger.com does not endorse candidates for election.]