11th Annual Po-boy Festival takes over Oak Street

The Oak Street Poboy Festival took place on Oak Street Uptown on Sunday, November 12, 2017. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
The 11th Annual Po-Boy Festival was held Saturday on Oak Street, featuring four stages, 14 musical groups and 30 different vendors, and two Uptown establishments — newcomer Simone’s Market and mainstay Vincent’s Italian Cuisine — were named among the best of the festival.
Simone’s Market, nearing the end of its first year open on Oak Street, won in two categories, best poultry for its “smoked fried-chicken po-boy” and most original for its “Lebacajun po-boy.”
Vincent’s Italian Cuisine, a regular at the festival for years, won the pork category for its meat-heavy “Godfather” po-boy.
Other winners were:
- Red Fish Grill’s barbecue oyster po-boy won best seafood and best overall,
- Seither’s Seafood won best shrimp for the “Peepaw” po-boy.
- Bienvenue Bar and Grill won best beef for its prime-rib po-boy,
- Bratz Y’all won best sausage for the drunk pig po-boy, and
