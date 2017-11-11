11th Annual Po-boy Festival takes over Oak Street

The 11th Annual Po-Boy Festival was held Saturday on Oak Street, featuring four stages, 14 musical groups and 30 different vendors, and two Uptown establishments — newcomer Simone’s Market and mainstay Vincent’s Italian Cuisine — were named among the best of the festival.

Simone’s Market, nearing the end of its first year open on Oak Street, won in two categories, best poultry for its “smoked fried-chicken po-boy” and most original for its “Lebacajun po-boy.”

Vincent’s Italian Cuisine, a regular at the festival for years, won the pork category for its meat-heavy “Godfather” po-boy.

Other winners were: