Man stabs woman, crashes car in domestic incident on Josephine Street, police say

A woman fleeing her home during a domestic dispute Monday morning on Josephine Street was stabbed by her assailant, who then took her car and crashed it before he was arrested, New Orleans police said.

The victim, a woman in her 30s, was arguing with 37-year-old Sammie T. Brown shortly before 7 a.m. Monday, Oct. 23, in the 2100 block of Josephine Street, according to the initial NOPD report. She grabbed the keys to leave the home with her children, and Brown followed her outside, still arguing, the report states.

“As the victim walked across the street, she stumbled and fell, at which time the arrested subject jumped on her and began to stab her,” the report states.

Brown then took her keys from her, got into her car, drove a loop around the block and returned only to crash the car into a vehicle parked at the neighbor’s house, the report states. He left on foot and was later arrested.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.

[Note: This article has been updated to include the name of the arrested suspect, which was not included in the initial NOPD report.]