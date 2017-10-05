Woman robbed of car at gunpoint, police say

A woman’s car was taken from her at gunpoint at midday Wednesday in Central City, New Orleans police said.

The victim, a woman in her 20s, was going into an apartment complex at Robert. C Blakes Drive and Felicity Street around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, when two men with guns confronted her, according to the initial NOPD report.

“The subjects took possession of her cellphone, wallet, keys, cash and her blue 2013 Hyundai Elantra,” and then they drove off in a downtown direction, the report states.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.