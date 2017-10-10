Uptown peeping tom caught on camera, police say

A suspected peeping tom believed to have been involved in several voyeurism incidents in the Uptown area was caught on surveillance camera, and investigators are hoping the public can help identify him, New Orleans police said.

The incidents under investigation took place from Oct. 1 until Monday, according to the Uptown-based NOPD Second District, which covers the university area. Tulane University police had warned students last week about a man peering into young women’s windows in the Burthe Street area.

The man is described as a thin, 6-foot-tall white man with blond hair, the reports say.

Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 658-6020 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.