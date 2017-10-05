Tulane police warn of peeping tom hanging around Burthe Street bedroom windows

A unknown man was seen outside a female college student’s bedroom window on Burthe Street on at several different occasions over the last few days, Tulane police said.

The incidents were all reported in the 7300 block of Burthe Street (between Lowerline and Pine streets), the Tulane University Police report states:

TUPD learned that on Saturday, 9/30/17, at approximately 6:00 am a student awakened to an unknown white male peering through the window. The student screamed and the subject fled the area. Later on the same day, two other students were returning to the same area at approximately 9:00 pm and observed an unknown white male standing near a bedroom window. Upon being noticed the subject fled the area. On Tuesday, 10/3/17 a student was leaving the same apartment building they observed an unknown white male standing near the same bedroom window as had been observed on Saturday, 9/30/17 at 9:00 pm. The student returned to the building and notified NOPD of the incident.

Police have not been able to find the man on any of the three occasions. He is described as a 6-foot-2, slender-built white man in his 20s with short blond hair, and was last seen “wearing a red T-shirt, blue spandex shorts, and flip-flops,” the report states.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Tulane police at 865-5381, the NOPD Second District station at 658-6020 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.