This Week at The Broad: The Happiest Place on Earth?

This is it! The weekend that kicks off what we all lovingly call the holiday season. The two months between Halloween and New Years are filled with candy and family and overeating candy and avoiding family. It’s also the time of the year when the film studios pump out award contenders and their most crowd-pleasing entertainment offerings, and this week we are proud to present one from each of those categories.

THE FLORIDA PROJECT kicked off this year’s New Orleans Film Festival with the passionate tale of childhood innocence set in a motel just miles from Disney World. Willem Dafoe, one of the only professional actors in the cast, gives the performance of a lifetime and yet is still upstaged by young Brooklynn Prince who steals the entire film. Catch this movie now so you can say that you called it when Oscar time comes.

We know a lot of you are already counting down until you can unwrap those presents on X-Mas. For those of you doing the wrapping, we have A BAD MOMS CHRISTMAS. This sequel to last year’s comedy smash brings back the whole gang plus some new moms and a Christmas flair that is sure to at least make you jolly if at least not holly.

BOO 2! A MADEA HALLOWEEN, MARSHALL, and BLADE RUNNER 2049 stay in our lineup for another week with limited screenings. LOVING VINCENT has been the surprise hit for this fall and we will be keeping it for its second and final week. Don’t miss out on what our guests are calling one of the most beautiful films they have ever seen.

Have you heard? The Broad Kitchen is open! We are now offering a selection of snacks in our grab-and-go cooler all week long, with hot food available on weekends. Grab a cheese plate, some deluxe nachos, a tasty salad, or one of our specialty strombolis. We will be refining and working on our menu as the weeks go on so be sure to grab a bite and give us your thoughts and suggestions. And yes, we now have hot dogs with chili and cheese.

THE DEAD WALK! is a very special double feature as we will be showing a brand-new restoration of NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD followed by the rarely-screened sequel DAWN OF THE DEAD. You will never see these two films as beautifully presented as they will be this weekend. Tickets for our Friday and Saturday double features are still available but we recommend you grab them before they grab YOU!

SHOWTIMES

LOVING VINCENT

Friday & Saturday: 10:00 AM 12:40 PM 2:50 PM 5:05 PM 7:10 PM 9:25 PM

Sunday: 10:00 AM 12:40 PM 2:50 PM 5:05 PM 7:10 PM 9:25 PM

Monday & Tuesday: 1:10 PM 3:10 PM 5:15 PM 7:20 PM 9:30 PM

Wednesday: 1:05 PM 3:10 PM 5:15 PM 9:45 PM

Thursday: 10:00 AM 12:35 PM 2:40 PM 4:45 PM 7:00 PM

THE FLORIDA PROJECT

Friday & Saturday: 10:10 AM 12:05 PM 2:30 PM 4:55 PM 7:20 PM 9:45 PM

Sunday: 10:10 AM 12:05 PM 2:30 PM 4:55 PM 7:20 PM 9:45 PM

Monday & Tuesday: 2:00 PM 4:30 PM 7:00 PM 9:25 PM

Wednesday: 1:45 PM 4:15 PM 7:20 PM 9:25 PM

Thursday: 10:10 AM 12:05 PM 2:30 PM 4:55 PM 7:20 PM 9:45 PM

MARSHALL

Friday & Saturday: 10:30 AM 1:00 PM

Sunday: 10:25 AM 12:55 PM 6:30 PM

Monday & Tuesday: 12:55 PM 6:30 PM

BOO 2! A MADEA HALLOWEEN

Friday & Saturday: 10:40 AM 12:50 PM 3:00 PM 5:15 PM 7:00 PM 9:10 PM

Sunday: 10:40 AM 12:50 PM 3:00 PM 5:15 PM 7:30 PM 9:50 PM

Monday & Tuesday: 1:00 PM 3:10 PM 5:20 PM 7:30 PM 9:50 PM

Wednesday: 1:00 PM 3:10 PM 5:20 PM 7:30 PM 9:50 PM

Thursday: 1:10 PM 3:10 PM 5:15 PM 7:30 PM 9:50 PM

BLADE RUNNER 2049

Friday & Saturday: 3:40 PM

Sunday: 3:20 PM 9:00 PM

Monday & Tuesday: 3:20 PM 9:00 PM

Wednesday:

Thursday:

A BAD MOMS CHRISTMAS

Wednesday: 1:00 PM 3:15 PM 5:25 PM 7:40 PM 9:55 PM

Thursday: 10:40 AM 1:00 PM 3:15 PM 5:25 PM 7:40 PM 9:55 PM

THOR: RAGNAROK

Thursday: 9:10 PM

NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD/DAWN OF THE DEAD DOUBLE FEATURE

Friday & Saturday: 8:00 PM

TICKETS

Monday – Friday: $10 Adults, $8 Military, Seniors (62+), and Children (12 & Under) Saturday & Sunday: $8 Matinee (Any show starting before 5:30 PM), $10 Adults, $8 Military, Seniors (62+), and Children (12 & Under)

PARKING

The Broad Theater offers limited parking in our surface lot for cars, and bicycle racks for our friends who like to pedal. Sidewalk parking is available throughout the neighborhood including directly in front of the theater.

HAPPY HOUR

During weekdays, we offer happy hour specials till 6 p.m. Come enjoy $5 draft wines, draft beers, and well cocktails. You can also enjoy a pint of any beer and a small popcorn for only $10!

The Broad Theater

636 N. Broad Street

New Orleans, LA 70119

504-218-1008