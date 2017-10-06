This Week at The Broad: Do Androids Dream in Cinemascope?

Sponsored by

If you are like us, you might have a few copies of Blade Runner in your DVD rack. Released in 1982, it slowly became a classic that changed sci-fi in cinema forever. This week brings forth the sequel that many dreaded for years. But rather than the unnecessary cash-in feared by many, it appears that this film is destined to become just as revered as the original.

BLADE RUNNER 2049 opens this Thursday at The Broad on our largest screen with our killer sound system getting pushed to the limit. RogerEbert.com in it’s review referred to the film as “one of the most deeply philosophical and challenging sci-fi films of all time.” So we have a feeling it’s gonna be good.

BATTLE OF THE SEXES, KINGSMAN: THE GOLDEN CIRCLE, and IT all stay on the schedule for this week. Be sure to keep an eye out for the New Orleans Film Festival starting on October 11th. Tickets and passes for all of their screenings are available at neworleansfilmsociety.org. There’s this documentary about the Power Glove that we’re really excited about…

From time to time, we like to class up the place with a little opera. This month is no exception as we bring the Royal Opera House’s production of THE MAGIC FLUTE to the big screen this October 19th. Tickets for this special event will go on sale this weekend.

This Halloween weekend we have a little something special planned for you all. THE DEAD WALK! is a very special double feature as we will be showing a brand-new restoration of NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD followed by the rarely-screened sequel DAWN OF THE DEAD. We are currently the only theater in Louisiana showing this special restoration of NIGHT so be sure to grab your tickets in advance before they come for you next!

