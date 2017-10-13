Suspect identified in St. Charles Avenue robbery, police say

New Orleans police investigators have identified the man who allegedly robbed a woman at gunpoint in her breezeway on St. Charles Avenue last month, and they are seeking the public’s help locating him, authorities said.

Around 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, a woman was checking her mailbox in the breezeway of her apartment building in the 3500 block of St. Charles Avenue when a man placed a black-and-gold gun to her head and demanded her purse, according to a NOPD report. He ran off on St. Charles Avenue, but she saw him drop a black Android cell phone, and New Orleans police were able to use it to identify him as 22-year-old Jawain Robinson.

Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.