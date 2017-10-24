StayLocal presents Shopkeeper Stories: Third Generation Baker Creates Deep-Fried Delectables at Blue Dot Donuts

Before you even open a box of a dozen donuts from Blue Dot Donuts, you can smell the sweet, warm pastries calling.

When you finally crack the top open, you can see the intense colors of assorted donuts freshly baked and frosted—these are not your average donuts. Like jelly in a donut, New Orleans culture is injected right into the heart of Blue Dot Donuts.

Name: Zach Foster

Store: Blue Dot Donuts

Since: Founded in 2011

What ignited the spark in you to start your business?

Well technically, the business had already started when I bought it. I was the head baker six months after the store opened in 2011. Then, this last March, the owners decided to retire and gave me first dibs on buying the business, and I took them up on it.

Read the full story on MidCityMessenger.com here.