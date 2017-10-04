Sponsored: 5th Annual Greenway Soirée features the Greenway itself

Moving trailside for the very first time, the 5th Annual Greenway Soirée will be held at the Cellar on St. Louis—a new adaptively repurposed warehouse venue overlooking the Greenway. The Soirée takes place on Friday, October 6, 6:00 to 11:00 p.m., and it will bring together the very best in food, drink, and entertainment for an evening of celebration.

Used by over 850 people daily on foot and on bikes, the Greenway is truly a city-wide asset and the backbone of New Orleans’ growing bicycle network. Proceeds from the event will support Friends of Lafitte Greenway’s work to build program and promote the Lafitte Greenway as a great public space.

The 2017 Soirée will feature musical entertainment by Brad Walker Quintet & Special Guests, David Batiste Sr. & The ReNEW Schools Turnaround Arts Choir, All Around Brass Band, DJ George Ingmire, Congo Square Preservation Society, and DJ Jennifer Brady.

Attendees will enjoy cuisine from premier New Orleans restaurants including Dooky Chase’s Restaurant, Galatoire’s Restaurant, Napoleon House, Parkway Bakery & Tavern, Piece of Meat Butcher & Restaurant, Rosedale, The Station, St. James Cheese Company, Quintin’s Natural Ice Cream, and The Velvet Cactus. Beer, wine, and specialty cocktails will be provided by Bizou Wines, Roulaison Distilling Co, Second Line Brewing, and Seven Three Distilling.

“The 5th Annual Greenway Soirée features our greatest asset—the Greenway itself. We are thrilled to move the celebration trailside for the very first time,” said Jeffrey Thomas, Board Chair of Friends of Lafitte Greenway. “Join us in celebrating the Greenway’s second birthday with some of the finest music and food that New Orleans has to offer, and help raise the funds to make the Greenway thrive.

The evening will begin with a Patron Party from 6:00-7:00 PM ($120 Non-Members, $100 Members), followed by the Soirée from 7:00-9:00 PM ($65 Non-Members, $55 Members), and a Late Night celebration from 9:00-11:00 PM ($25 All Guests). Tickets for the Greenway Soirée are available at lafittegreenway.org.

Major sponsorship is provided by Tulane School of Public Health & Tropical Medicine, Foundation for Louisiana, Entergy Louisiana, Ochsner Health Center, ASI Federal Credit Union, The Cellar on St. Louis, Humana, and Stirling Properties. Support also comes from Edwards Communities, IATSE Local 478, IBERIABANK, Jones Walker, Line 58, Positive Vibrations Foundation, and Whole Foods Market.

About Friends of Lafitte Greenway

The non-profit steward of the Lafitte Greenway, Friends of Lafitte Greenway is the community’s partner, working to ensure that the Greenway is a safe, vibrant, and active community asset.

Since 2006, Friends of Lafitte Greenway is proud to be a leader in efforts to transform one of New Orleans’ most historic transportation corridors into a vibrant public space for recreation, transportation, and sustainability. Our mission is to build, program, and promote the Lafitte Greenway as a great public space. For more information, visit lafittegreenway.org.