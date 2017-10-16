Separate robbery, carjacking attempts reported near Magazine and Seventh

One man reported an attempted carjacking and another reported an attempted robbery a few hours apart Sunday night near Magazine and Seventh streets, New Orleans police said.

Around 6:45 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15, a man in his 20s was parked in the 1100 block of Seventh (just off Magazine) when two teens with their faces covered knocked on his driver’s side window, according to the initial NOPD report.

“One of the subjects reached under his shirt as if he was retrieving a weapon,” the report states. “The victim drove off as the other subject attempted to open his car door.”

Three people were later arrested in connection with the incident: 17-year-old Nyrone Jackson, a 15-year-old girl, and a 13-year-old girl, according to the report. Jackson was charged with attempted carjacking, aggravated flight from an officer, hit-and-run, three counts of negligent injuring and numerous traffic violations, according to jail records.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m., another man in his 20s was in the same area to meet someone he had arranged to buy a cell phone from, according to the initial report in that case.

“As the victim pulled out the money, the subject pulled out an object covered with a handkerchief that was believed to be a handgun,” the report states.

The victim backed away and managed to escape, the report states.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.