Police officials to review progress on reforms Thursday in Central City
Residents of both the Uptown-based Second and Sixth NOPD Districts are invited to learn about the department’s progress on federally-mandated reforms on Thursday night in a community meeting at the Sixth District station in Central City.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, at the station at 1930 Martin Luther King Boulevard. See below for more details.
In lieu of its regular monthly NONPACC meeting, the NOPD’s Sixth District a special public meeting on Thursday, October 19, at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Sixth District Station, located at 1930 Martin Luther King Blvd.
This meeting is being held in conjunction with the Second District and is aimed at providing citizens with updates on the department’s progress in meeting the requirements of the NOPD Consent Decree.
At these meetings, NOPD Deputy Chief of Compliance Danny Murphy and other NOPD representatives will be on hand to provide an update on progress made to meet the requirements of the Consent Decree, and to answer questions from the community on the Consent Decree.
The Consent Decree is a broad, extensive blueprint for positive change, and it encompasses sweeping, department-wide reforms that understandably may require years to accomplish fully.
For more information on this meeting, call 504-658-6060.