Oak Street Po-Boy festival postponed because of rain threat

Oct 192017
 

Jonathan Epperman of Parkway Bakery prepares oysters for the deep fryer. Parkway was one of 34 food vendors at the 2015 Oak Street Po boy Festival. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)

Amid concerns about another downpour, the Oak Street Po-Boy Festival has been postponed until November, organizers announced.

“Due to the significant chance of inclement weather, the Oak Street Po-Boy Festival is being rescheduled to Sunday Nov. 12th,” the festival announced via Facebook. “All of the same great poboys and bands, just a different day! Come join us on Nov. 12th.”

The National Weather Service forecast suggests that showers and thunderstorms will become increasingly likely throughout the weekend. The rain chance Saturday is 60 percent and on Sunday 70 percent.

The inaugural Cochon de Lait Festival, however, is still defiantly scheduled for Saturday.

