Neighborhoods celebrate National Night Out Against Crime

The 34th Annual National Night Out Against Crime is tonight, Oct. 17, in neighborhoods across the city.

“The National Night Out Against Crime in New Orleans is a community-wide event to raise crime prevention awareness, reduce crime and increase the support of local, state and federal law enforcement,” according to the city’s website for the event. “It began over 30 years ago with NOPD officer Kelly Marrione.”

Among the Uptown events:

The Coliseum Square Association will hold its event from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in Coliseum Square, featuring food and drinks.

The Milan Focus Group and Delachase Neighborhood Association will jointly celebrate at the Atkinson-Stern Tennis Center at 7 p.m.

The citywide kickoff party for the 2017 Night Out Against Crime be at 5 p.m. at Joe W. Brown Victory Field, 5601 Read Boulevard in New Orleans East.