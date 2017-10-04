‘My heart is broken:’ Cat shot outside of Zeus’ Place

A cat who lived outside the Zeus’ Place animal daycare was fatally shot by a driver on Cadiz Street early Wednesday morning, prompting the owner to plead for the public’s help in identifying the gunman caught on video.

Zeus’ Place posted images of the older-model sedan on Cadiz Street on social media Wednesday afternoon with the following message:

My heart is broken. Someone shot and killed one of my feral cats from my colony outside Zeus’ Place on Freret this morning.

In reviewing the surveillance footage, he has driven around the block 6 times so far. He keeps driving up to stare at the cat he shot. The other feral cats in the colony are going up to the injured cat to check on it and he keeps coming around and trying to shoot them.

There is blood on my neighbor’s porch where it looks like he shot 2 more of my cats.

PLEASE crosspost these pictures far and wide and let’s find the cruel human who did this to my defenseless cats. He is driving an older 4 door silver sedan with the back passenger window covered with a garbage bag. He needs to be stopped.