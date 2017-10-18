Marijuana, handgun seized in raid on Fern Street home, police say

A Fern Street resident was arrested on marijuana and drug charges after a raid at his Gert Town home Friday, New Orleans police said.

Around 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 13, officers with the NOPD Second District served a search and arrest warrant at the home of 25-year-old Henry Jones in the 3400 block of Fern Street (near Olive Street), according to a NOPD report.

“During their search of the residence, officers found Jones in a rear bathroom and placed him under arrest,” the report states. “A pat down of Jones’ person revealed a large wad of denominated currency in his pants pocket.

“Officers also found the window to the bathroom open and, outside of the window, found clear plastic bags containing a firearm, several individually wrapped clear bags of vegetative matter – which later tested positive as marijuana – and other items commonly used in the distribution of illegal narcotics,” the report continues. “Further investigation of the residence revealed additional vegetative matter consistent with marijuana and additional drug distribution paraphernalia.”

Jones was arrested charges including possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of a gun in the presence of illegal drugs, other gun charges related to a previous domestic-battery conviction and arrest warrants on theft charges out of Jefferson Parish, the report states.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 658-6020 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.