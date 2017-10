A man was shot in the arm on Toledano Street on Saturday afternoon, New Orleans police said.

The shooting took place in the 3000 block of Toledano, said Officer Juan Barnes, a NOPD spokesman, shortly after 2:30 p.m.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.