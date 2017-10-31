Man shoots friend helping him move homes, then runs him over, police say

A man helping his friend move at a house on Pear Street was shot and run over Monday night as thanks for his trouble, New Orleans police said.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was “helping a friend move” near Pear and Leonidas streets around 10:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30, according to the initial NOPD report.

“The friend shot the victim and then ran him over,” the report states.

An ambulance took the victim to the hospital for treatment, the report states, and further details on his condition were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 658-6020 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.